A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Players across the nation will have yet another go at ending the months-long Mega Millions losing streak Friday as the jackpot swells to an estimated $1.35 billion. Ahead of Friday’s drawing, we’re taking a look at some of the things you can buy with the billion-dollar jackpot.

The lucky winner will have the option of choosing between two payment options: The full $1.35 billion prize paid as an annuity with annual payments over 29 years, or the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.

For the purposes of this report, we opted for the cash option.

What can you buy?

We’re kicking off our list with a simple purchase; A brand-new top-spec iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1TB of storage. With the $707.9 million cash option, you could afford 442,714 phones (before tax).

Already have an iPhone? How about 885,982 Apple Watch Ultras?

Not interested? What about the world’s most expensive car? According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe sold for a record-setting $142 million.

At that price, you could have four of them.

Prefer to travel by air? You could own your very own A380 superjumbo airplane, dubbed the world’s biggest airliner. According to CNN, the list price of an Airbus A380 was approximately $450 million, however, discounts are common.

Not fast enough? Maybe a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket could do the trick. According to the private space company, it costs about $67 million to launch the rocket that has become synonymous with Starlink missions. At that rate, you could have 10.

With all that money, maybe you want to upgrade your living space. But where would you live? How about the White House? According to Insider, which cited a Zillow estimate, the presidential palace is worth about $397.9 million. That fits the budget!

If that’s too far from Tampa, how about the most expensive property on Davis Islands? According to Zillow, the most expensive house currently for sale is going for $15.5 million. You could buy it 46 times over.

You’ll need some food to stock your fridges. How do some chicken tender Pub Subs sound? At $7.09 per sandwich, you could buy 99,844,851 of them.

The possibilities are seemingly endless.

If you want your shot at the jackpot, the next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday, Jan. 13 at 11. p.m. ET. Florida players will need to buy their tickets by 10 p.m. for a chance to win.