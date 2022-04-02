WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Details are emerging regarding a federal indictment of nine pro-life activists and five fetuses found in a District of Columbia woman’s home, and how the two are connected.

When the news first broke of the found fetal matter, most who heard had a similar response. Tim Carney, who lives just a block away from the residence on 6th Street, Southeast, said, “It’s an appalling situation.”

Once the initial shock wore off, many were left with questions. Carney said, “I wonder about the details and what was going on in this woman’s mind. Were they brought to term, or exactly what happened?”

The Metropolitan Police Department is still investigating the remains that were found, but official documents and court documents are piecing things together.

A federal indictment filed Thursday, March 24, charges nine people with conspiracy against rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. According to prosecutors, the nine people forced their way into a D.C. Health Clinic in 2020 and blocked the way for patients to get in.

The first person listed in the indictment is Lauren Handy. Her home is where D.C. Police found the five fetuses on Wednesday, March 30. Police told WDVM that the remains were inside of bags, labeled “medical waste,” and were confirmed as fetal matter the next day.

“On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, MPD responded to the 400 block of 6th Street, SE, to investigate a tip regarding potential bio-hazard material at the location. Upon further investigation, MPD located five fetuses inside a residence at the location. The fetuses were collected by the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. This is currently a pending investigation.” -Metropolitan Police Department

MPD is currently working to determine whether any crimes were committed by Handy having the remains in her home.

Handy is the Director of Activism for Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising. The organization put out a press release that gave more details and announced a press conference on the two cases for Tuesday, April 5.

According to the press release, the fetuses in Handy’s home and the federal indictment are connected. One of the nine people who was charged in the indictment gave a tip about the fetuses to Steven Cooley, a lawyer out of California. Cooley then sent a letter to the D.C. Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner alerting them to the fetuses. According to Cooley’s letter, the fetuses were given to Handy by an anonymous whistleblower.

The PAAU claims in the press release that the remains show violations of The Partial Birth Abortion Act and The Born Alive Infants Protection Act.

At the press conference Tuesday, PAAU said several questions will be answered, including where the fetuses came from, how they were acquired and by who, how many fetuses were acquired, what will happen to the remaining fetuses that are not in police custody and what the defendants are demanding.