TAMPA (WFLA) – All eyes were on the Powerball drawing Monday night after the jackpot climbed up to $685 million.

Here are the winning numbers: 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and the Powerball number is 15.

The $685 million jackpot will be the sixth largest in the history of the game and the eighth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $485.5 million.