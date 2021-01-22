Here are the Mega Millions lottery winning numbers

A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it, in Orlando, Fla. on January 13th. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has grown to $1 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing after more than four months without a winner thanks to bad luck, poor odds and reduced play partially blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

If your ticket matches all of these numbers, congrats, you are done worrying about rent and mortgage payments.

The winning numbers are 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 with a Mega Ball of 24 and a Megaplier of 2.

It’s only the third time a lottery jackpot has grown so large, but much has changed since the last time such a big prize was up for grabs in 2018.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Sept. 15, allowing the prize to grow larger and larger over four months. Earlier this week, a single winning ticket for the $730 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Maryland.

The long stretch without a winner reflects the incredibly small odds of winning — one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.