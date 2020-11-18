Help pick a name for the Smithsonian National Zoo’s panda cub

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NBC) – There’s one more key decision that needs your vote in the nation’s capitol this month.

A name, for the zoo’s new giant panda cub who’s packing on the pounds, and the cuteness, as he nears his three-month birthday.

There are four choices for the public to vote on.

Fu zai (fu-tzai), which means prosperous boy, Xiao qi ji (shiau-chi-ji), or little miracle, Xing fu (shing-fu), which translates to happy and prosperous, and Zai Zai (tzai-tzai), a traditional Chinese nickname for a boy.

You can vote once a day at the National Zoo’s website until Nov. 20.

The winning name will be announced on Nov. 23.

