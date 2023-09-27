KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WFLA) — It appears Heinz is in its Swiftie Era.

The ketchup manufacturer released a “new” condiment inspired by a viral photo of Taylor Swift eating a chicken finger at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game.

During the Chiefs’ contest, Swift was seen in a suite with Travis Kelce’s family, adding more fuel to the rumors that she and the tight end are in a relationship. As the world was trying to grasp the fact that the dating rumors could be true, fan account @tswifterastour posted a photo of the pop star sitting at a table with the caption, “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!”

The photo posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, has been seen over 31 million times, and left many people guessing whether or not the white sauce-looking substance was actually ranch.

With the post gaining so much traction, Heinz saw its opportunity and, on Wednesday, announced their new condiment, “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch.”

“It’s a new Era for Heinz. Introducing Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch. Limited-edition bottles coming soon,” Heinz wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the bottle.

Heinz has been selling the ketchup-and-ranch combination for years under the name “kranch.” The new bottles made for Swift are expected to sell out fast, just like her concert tickets.

Heinz isn’t the only company or organization joining in on the fun. Hidden Valley Ranch changed its name on X to “Seemingly Ranch.” The salad dressing company even posted on X, saying, “honestly I’m letting all the attention get to my head.”

The Empire State Building in New York City also lit up red and white on Tuesday to show its support for the “seemingly ranch” trend and posted a photo on X, showing the building with the caption, “Ketchup and seemingly ranch.”

“THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING LIT UP IN HONOR OF SEEMINGLY RANCH?!?! SCREAMING,” @tswifterastour posted in response to the photo.

The person behind the fan account said it was hard to believe their photo would blow up that much.

“If you told me one year ago today that in one year i will tweet a picture of taylor swift at a football game with a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch and just insanely blow up i would not have believed you at ALL,” their post said.