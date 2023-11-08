TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It might be time to check those $2 bills you have lying around the house because some of them could be worth thousands.

Newer bills, like one printed in 2003, could have significant value. A $2 bill recently sold at an auction for $2,400, according to Heritage Auction, the largest numismatic auction house in the world. Heritage Auction said the bill had a very low serial number for the 2003 series. The bill was later resold for $4,000.

According to U.S. Currency Auctions, uncirculated $2 bills with red or brown seals can fetch thousands. For example, an uncirculated 1890 series $2 bill with a brown seal can be worth at least $4,500. A circulated $2 bill with a red seal can sell for $2.25 to $2,500.

The U.S. Currency Education Program said there are 1.2 billion $2 notes in circulation. The first $2 note was introduced in 1775. By 19

To find a complete list of the values of collectible $2 bills, visit uscurrencyauctions.com.