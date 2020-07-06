Live Now
Scattered storms move through Tampa Bay

Harvard invites freshmen to campus, but classes stay online

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A general view of Harvard University campus is seen on April 22, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University’s freshman class will be invited to live on campus this fall, while most other undergraduates will be required to learn remotely from home.

University officials announced Monday that only 40% of undergraduates will be invited to campus in an effort to reduce density and prevent the spread of COVID-19. All freshmen will be invited, along with some other students who face challenges learning from afar.

All classes will be taught online, however, regardless of where students live.

In deciding which students to invite, Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said he “could not help but recognize the unique position that first-year students find themselves in, making the transition to college in these strange times.”

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss