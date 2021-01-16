Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor at inauguration

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she and President-elect Joe Biden introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, in Wilmington, Del. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

It will be a history-making event Wednesday when the first Black, South Asian and female vice president takes her oath of office from the first Latina justice.

A person familiar with the decision says Harris chose Sotomayor for the task.

She’ll also use two Bibles for the swearing-in, one of which belonged to the first Black Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshall. Harris has expressed admiration for both Sotomayor and Marshall.