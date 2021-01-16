Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor at inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

It will be a history-making event Wednesday when the first Black, South Asian and female vice president takes her oath of office from the first Latina justice.

A person familiar with the decision says Harris chose Sotomayor for the task.

She’ll also use two Bibles for the swearing-in, one of which belonged to the first Black Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshall. Harris has expressed admiration for both Sotomayor and Marshall.

