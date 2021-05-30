Harris becomes first woman to deliver U.S. Naval Academy commencement speech

(NBC News) —Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the U.S. Naval Academy’s commencement address Friday in Annapolis, the first woman to do so in the school’s 175-year history.

“Congratulations!” Harris told the class of 2021 and their family members at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the school to hold its first virtual graduation ceremony. “You rolled up your sleeves, got vaccinated, and you made it to this day,” she said.

The ceremony was more in line with pre-pandemic celebrations, including a flight demonstration by the Blue Angels.

Harris, the first female, Black and South Asian American vice president in United States history, made no mention of breaking the gender barrier in her address, focusing her remarks on the “constantly changing” threats the roughly 1,000 graduates would be facing.

