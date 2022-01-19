EAST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT – JULY 05: “Harmonica Pete” DuPre salutes the fans after he performed the national anthem of the United States before the Send Off series match between the United States and Mexico at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 05, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC/WFLA) — Pete DuPre, a World War II veteran known as “Harmonica Pete” for playing the national anthem at sporting events across the country and around the world, died Tuesday. He was 98 years old.

DuPre’s family made the announcement on Facebook. Funeral arrangements have not been set yet.

DuPre served as an army medic during World War II, then came home, went to work and raised a family.

He’s played his beloved harmonica for more than 80 years. DuPre told WROC in June 2020 that he started playing the harmonica when he was a kid and participated in the school harmonica band when he was 10 years old. Back then, he said, it was a way to make friends, not knowing then that he would touch and inspire people, musicians and veterans across the world.

DuPre made headlines for his performance of the national anthem at Madison Square Garden for the NBA’s Hoops for Troops night, and for his performances at other sporting events. Perhaps his biggest claim to fame was his performance ahead of a U.S. Women’s World Cup soccer match that solidified his reputation as “Harmonica Pete.”

The USWNT reposted the performance on its Twitter account Wednesday after news of DuPre’s death. The team also posted several photos of DuPre with players in a separate tweet.

“We are saddened to hear that our dear friend and WWII veteran Pete DuPre passed away yesterday at the age of 98. To know Pete was to love him, and his service, support and friendship meant the world,” the post said. “Our thoughts and hearts go out to his family.”

Several current and former USWNT players – including Carli Lloyd, Becky Sauerbrunn and Jessica McDonald – also posted their condolences.

DuPre was a Nashville Recording Artist. The Greatest Generations Foundation flew him from his home in Fairport, New York, to Nashville less than 10 years ago. At Paragon Studios, he recorded more than 40 songs on his harmonica. The entire trip was a surprise, arranged by benefactors who’d heard “Harmonica Pete” play on memorial trips for World War II veterans.