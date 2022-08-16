ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A Hammerhead shark was spotted near the shores of Orange Beach, Alabama Monday, Aug. 15.

Beachgoers could be seen jumping out of the water as the massive shark swam closer to shore. Hammerheads are sometimes found in Alabama Coastal waters, with scalloped Hammerheads being the most common.

The sharks are grey in color and “can average between 8 feet and 10 feet” long, according to Outdoor Alabama, the official website of Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Although faint, an outline of the shark’s trademark “hammer” shaped head could be seen in the video.

It’s best to avoid hammerheads when they swim near shorelines as they can be “potentially dangerous,” according to Outdoor Alabama.