Hallmark giving away 2 million ‘Thank You’ cards

(CNN) – Hallmark is giving away two million “Thank You” cards.
The greeting card company says it’s a way to help people share their appreciation of the heroes in their lives.
Hallmark has a form on it’s website where people can request the free cards.
Hallmark says it will send a three-pack of gratitude cards to everyone who requests them until they run out.
It’s available to people living in the US and Canada.
