TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hallmark Christmas cruise is expected to set sail in 2024, promising to bring fans of the classic Christmas movies the “Jolliest Vacation Ever.”

The cruise will take place between Nov. 5 and Nov. 9, 2024, and will depart from Miami bound for the Bahamas, according to the cruise’s website.

Passengers on the cruise will “experience the magic of a Hallmark Channel Christmas with your favorite Hallmark stars on the beautiful Norwegian Gem,” according to the company.

Passengers will be able to take photos with Hallmark stars and see a world premiere of a new Hallmark Christmas movie, according to the website.

The stars for the cruise have not been announced.

The deadline for the first round of pre-sale is at 11:59 p.m. on July 16.