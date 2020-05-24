Hairstylist went to work sick, exposed 91 people to coronavirus

(CNN/KYTV) – A hairstylist in Missouri exposed 84 customers and seven co-workers to coronavirus.

The county health department said the stylist at Great Clips was working while sick with the virus for several days.

“I’ll be honest, I’m very frustrated to be up here today, and maybe more so I’m disappointed,” said Clay Goddard.

Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard did not hold back when announcing a Springfield hair stylist went to work while sick with coronavirus, potentially exposing her customers and coworkers.

“I think we need to comprehend the consequences of this,” Goddard said.

Other hair stylists in Springfield share his frustration.

Anissa Lilley is the manager of the Supercuts in the area.

“For a stylist to be out of work for so long and be excited to come back to work, you would think you’d want to be safe, and you don’t want to be shut down again,” Lilley said.

After being closed for weeks, Lilley said she and her staff are taking extra precautions so they can stay open, like sanitizing, taking employees’ temperatures and limiting the number of people inside.

“We want to make money, we want to be here, we want to work, we want to service our community and it’s hard that some people aren’t following the rules and don’t care about everyone’s safety,” Lilley said.

Supercuts is also making sure stylists and clients are wearing masks at all times.

Great Clips has the same policy, which Goddard calls, “corporate responsibility.”

He said, in this recent case, individual responsibility was lacking.

“We’re in a new phase of this disease where we’re going to walk that tight rope between disease control and economic harm, and if we’re going to work sick and sharing this illness with others, that’s not a good approach,” Goddard said.

He said there is a bright side, though.

Because of this, we might now learn how effective masks are in stopping the spread of the virus.

However, Goddard said this can’t happen any more.

“We can’t make this a regular habit or our capability as a community will be strained and we will have to reevaluate how things look going forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, a second Great Clips stylist tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said 56 clients were potentially directly exposed by the second case.

So far, no customers have been confirmed with coronavirus following the exposure.

