GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WFLA) — A would-be robber got put on ice, literally, in a botched attempt to rob a business on Christmas Day, according to police.

The Gainesville Police Department in Georgia said officers responded to a robbery call on Atlanta highway at around 1 a.m. on Christmas.

When they arrived, they found suspect Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, of Gainesville, Georgia, hurt on the ground.

Police said that apparently, Sajbocho-Ordonez tried to rob a business by hiding behind the building and pulling a gun on an employee as they left early Christmas morning.

He ended up getting more than he bargained for when the employee fought back, according to officers.

Police said when another employee exited the building, it “spooked” the suspect and caused him to fire his gun and run away.

In his attempt to run away, he ended up falling on the ice and hitting his head, leaving his face in rough shape.

The department said the witnesses managed to get the suspect’s guns away from him while he was on the ground.

Police described the incident “like a scene from Home Alone.”

First responders treated the suspect’s injuries, and police took him into custody on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault with other charges pending.