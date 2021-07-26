Gunman beaten to death with bricks after deadly shooting in Texas neighborhood, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (WFLA) – Party attendees beat a man to death with bricks early Monday after he opened fire in Fort Worth, Texas, police say.

According to Fort Worth Police, the violence began during what officers described as a small gathering in a backyard where a man became upset with other attendees.

The man, who wasn’t identified, left the party and returned soon after armed with a gun. He then got into an argument with multiple people and opened fire, injuring one person.

The gunman was chased away by people attending the party and began shooting at the group as others threw concrete landscaping bricks at him, police said.

At least two people were shot before the gunman was stopped after being “struck multiple times with at least one landscaping brick,” police said.

The gunman and a person who had been shot were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.