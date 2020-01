In this photo made Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2009, MGM Mirage casino properties including the MGM Grand, left, Mandalay Bay, center rear, Excalibur, second right, and New York, New York are pictured on the Las Vegas Strip. MGM Mirage said Thursday. Nov. 5, 2009, it lost $750.4 million in the third quarter on hefty charges related to its latest casino project as gamblers continued to spend less money.(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) – A lucky guest at Excalibur Las Vegas is going home nearly $6 million richer.

The legendary property on The Strip revealed the good news on Tuesday, saying the player won $5,482,229 on one of their Wheel of Fortune slot machines.

Congrats to a lucky slot player who won $5,482,229 on one of our Wheel of Fortune machines! That's what we call Slot Machine Royalty! 👑 🎰



No other details were revealed about the winner.