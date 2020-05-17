Group of penguins take field trip to museum during coronavirus shutdown

(NBC) – A group of penguins got the chance to take a field trip to a museum during the coronavirus shutdown.
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art invited Humboldt penguins of the Kansas City Zoo for a morning to tour the museum.
See the video player above for a video of their visit.
