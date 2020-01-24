Group of ‘furries’ pull man from car during domestic violence assault, hold him for police

National

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) A group of people dressed in animal costumes jumped in to help a victim of a domestic violence attack.

Police say 22-year-old Demetri Hardnett was punching a woman inside a car Friday night.

That’s when a group of so-called “furries,” leaving the annual Furcon Convention in San Jose, heard the woman screaming and spotted what was happening.

Cell phone video captured the moments after the group pulled him out of the car and pinned him to the ground.

The courageous act was the talk of Furcon, which is a convention where people gather to express themselves creatively with fur suits.

Hardnett was eventually arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/36mgdpx

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Lyft driver who picked up St. Pete man's dog located, puppy still missing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lyft driver who picked up St. Pete man's dog located, puppy still missing"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps"

After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles

Thumbnail for the video titled "After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles"

Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference"

Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference"

Spring Hill couple face losing electricity over $3,086 'damage' claim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill couple face losing electricity over $3,086 'damage' claim"

Manatee County man arrested for pointing laser at pilots, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County man arrested for pointing laser at pilots, deputies say"

Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking"

Thailand Veterans contend they are the scientific evidence VA claims it needs to grant benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thailand Veterans contend they are the scientific evidence VA claims it needs to grant benefits"

Hundreds remember 5 women gunned down in bank a year after massacre

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds remember 5 women gunned down in bank a year after massacre"

Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss