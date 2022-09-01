(NBC News) — A ground worker at New Orleans’ airport died in an accident Tuesday when her hair became entangled in machinery while she was offloading an aircraft, officials said.

Jermani Thompson was servicing a Frontier Airlines flight around 10 p.m. when the accident happened, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport said.

Thompson, 26, an employee of GAT Airline Ground Support, was rushed to a hospital, where she died, the airport said.

GAT Airline Ground Support CEO Mike Hough said Thompson’s hair became entangled with the machinery of a belt loader.

“We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able,” he said.

