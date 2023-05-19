(WFLA) — A South Carolina groom is sharing his story after his bride was killed by an alleged drunk driver on their wedding day.

The couple had just left their wedding reception on April 28 when Folly Beach Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath said Jamie Komoroski, 25, slammed into the back of a golf cart they were riding in.

Gilreath said Komoroski was traveling at about 65 mph in a 25 mph zone. Komoroski’s toxicology report showed her blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the bride as 34-year-old Samantha Miller. Officials said Miller suffered blunt force trauma in the crash and died at the scene. She was still in her wedding dress.

Miller’s husband, Aric Hutchinson, and another family member were riding in the golf cart and were both seriously injured.

Hutchinson spoke to “Good Morning America” to share how he is coping with the loss of his bride on what he said had been a perfect day.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. That night, going from an all-time high to an all-time low, it’s pretty rough to try to comprehend,” Hutchinson told GMA.

Hutchinson told the news outlet that he doesn’t remember the crash but he remembers the last thing his wife told him.

“The last thing I remember her saying was she wanted the night to never end,” Hutchinson said.

The next thing he said he remembered was waking up in a hospital room and asking, “Where’s Sam?”

“That’s when [my mother] told me there’s an incident and that Sam didn’t make it,” he told GMA.

Komoroski’s attorney shared the following statement with GMA:

“We cannot fathom what the families are going through and offer our deepest sympathies. We simply ask that there not be a rush to judgment. Our court system is founded upon principles of justice and mercy and that is where all facts will come to light.”

The news outlet reported that Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski and several bars and restaurants that she allegedly drank on the night of the crash.

Hutchinson told GMA that he is not ready to address Komoroski.

“I can’t right now,” he said. “I’d like to. I mean, she stole an amazing human being that should not have been taken.”

Hutchinson said he is focused on recovering and holding onto memories with his bride. He told the news outlet that he has moved back into their apartment and can still feel her presence.

“It’s hard, but it’s also nice. It’s got Sam written all over the house,” he said. “I know she’s up there watching, just laughing at me trying to get up and down these stairs because it was her decision to go to the third floor.”