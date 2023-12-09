MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say a clerk at a small grocery store died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club.

The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis.

A 44-year-old suspect is jailed on suspicion of murder. Information from witnesses led police to an apartment building across the street.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a news conference that the suspect barricaded himself inside for six hours. After lengthy negotiations, officers took the man into custody without incident.

Police are still investigating what prompted the attack.