TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Hampshire man dressed in a Grinch costume crashed into the mailbox of an Exeter business on Christmas, the Exeter Police Department said in a social media post.

The department shared photos of the man, dressed head to toe in a full Grinch costume, as he waited by his car for police to arrive on scene.

Photo courtesy The Word Barn/Exeter NH Police Dept./LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

According to police, 31-year-old Jon Williamson became distracted near a curve in the road and his silver Honda CRV left the road and hit the mailbox, the sign for The Wood Barn, and several lights along the path of the yard before coming to rest.

Fire and rescue personal responded to the scene at about 5:50 p.m. Christmas night and discovered the damaged vehicle, with Williamson sitting in the front seat with the driver door open and his feet on the ground.

Photo courtesy The Word Barn/Exeter NH Police Dept./LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

“This was certainly a unique situation. Officers never expected to arrive at the scene to find that an operator was wearing a Grinch suit behind the wheel, but it was Christmas night so not entirely outside the realm of possibility. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt,” Police Chief Stephan Poulin said.

Williamson denied any injuries but was evaluated and transported to Exeter Hospital. The crash is under investigation.