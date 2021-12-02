Greece approves mandatory vaccination for those aged over 60

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered to a patient at a vaccination clinic at Frank Sparkes Elementary School in Winton, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Andrew Kuhn/The Merced Sun-Star via AP)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek lawmakers have approved legislation making vaccination for COVID-19 mandatory for all residents aged over 60, to deal with an infection surge and the emergence of the omicron variant.

The draft law backed by the center-right government and a center-left opposition party — but rejected by all other opposition parties — targets the country’s age group that is most vulnerable to death or intubation from the coronavirus.

Some 17% of Greeks aged over 60 have not yet been vaccinated.

They have until Jan. 16 to get their first jabs, or will be fined 100 euros ($113) for every month they remain unvaccinated.

