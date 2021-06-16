Great white shark caught off New Jersey coast

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (NBC) – A New Jersey fishing crew is “gonna need a bigger boat” after catching a six-foot-long great white shark!

Captain Jeff Warford and his crew went fishing Sunday less than a mile from the beach in Seaside Heights.

After casting out in about 50 feet of water, something big took the bait together, they hooked the fish reeling in an apex predator!

The crew released the shark back into the ocean. Although it was the one and only catch of the day Warford says it was worth it.

“It was a cool experience. First time I’ve ever seen one. First time I’ve ever caught one,” Warford said.

Ocean experts say the close encounter with shark shouldn’t make people worried about going into the surf.