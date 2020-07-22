GRAPHIC: Child suffers skull fracture in random attack; suspect arrested

The suspect in a horrific attack on a 7-year-old boy in California is due in court Wednesday.

According to Desert Hot Springs Police, Gavin Ludwig was attacked on his way home from his neighbor’s pool in Vista del Valle Saturday evening when out of nowhere he was attacked by Daniel Birch Poulsen, 32.

“This was an innocent child walking home after a fun day at the pool. Doesn’t look like there was any type of verbal confrontation or anything like this, this looks like a completely random attack based on what we’re seeing the child may not have even seen the attack coming,” said Deputy Chief Shaw.

Daniel Poulsen. (Source: Desert Hot Springs Police Department)

Arturo Delgado said he was on his way to grab dinner when he noticed Ludwig lying face down on teh street next to the sidewalk and ran over to help him.

“I said, ‘hey Gavin’ and when I went to turn him over I noticed that there was damage on the right side of his head,” Delgado recalled. “I called his name out and he started to cry. I was in shock by that point because I couldn’t believe what was happening so I picked him up, ran to his house knocked on the door. The family was shocked.”

Gavin’s injuries were so severe, he was airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center.

Police found the suspect hiding in the neighborhood at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning and arrested him for attempted murder.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been set up to help Gavin’s family pay for medical expenses. One has raised just over $46,000, and the other has raised nearly $13,000.

