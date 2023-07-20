Warning: This video may contain graphic content that may disturb some viewers.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 2-year-old boy nearly drowned at a pool party in Michigan, but was thankfully rescued by his family and first responders.

According to the Sterling Heights Police Department via Storyful, the boy’s father saw his lifeless body at the bottom of the pool, jumped into the water and pulled him out.

Both the child’s parents immediately began CPR. After a minute of compressions and breaths, the toddler spit up some of the water and began gasping for air.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the boy blue in the face and struggling to breathe. The officer picked up the child and flipped him over, giving him back blows to clear the airway.

In the dramatic video, the boy’s father is seen cradling the child.

“You’ ‘re okay. Breathe,” he is heard telling him.

A local fire department arrived on the scene and began treating the child as they were in transit. The boy has since been released from the hospital and is reportedly doing well.

