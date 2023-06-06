LANDOVER, Maryland (WFLA) — A woman and her daughter have been accused in the gruesome murder of a 71-year-old grandmother, according to authorities in Maryland.

NBC affiliate WRC-TV reported charging documents revealed the details in the murder of Margaret Craig, 71, of Landover, Maryland.

Police in Prince George’s County alleged that Margaret Craig was killed by Candace Craig, 44, on May 23 after she threatened to report her daughter for alleged credit card fraud.

According to police, the victim’s granddaughter, 19-year-old Salia Hardy, found her remains in a blue bin kept in her bedroom the next day.

Court documents alleged that Candace Craig and Hardy dismembered the grandmother’s remains with a chainsaw and tried to cremate the remains on a grill.

Ten days later, officers performed a welfare check after a relative said they hadn’t heard from Margaret Craig for days.

Candace Craig let the officers in the home, but when they reached the basement, they noticed a foul smell.

“When the officers entered the basement, they immediately smelled the odor of decomposition,” a press release said.

Authorities said the officers made the “horrifying” discovery that the 71-year-old’s remains were being kept in trash bags stored in the basement.

Due to the condition of the remains, authorities had a hard time figuring out how the grandmother was killed.

Candance Craig was arrested on first and second-degree murder charges. Hary was charged with accessory after the fact, WRC-TV reported.