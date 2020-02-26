Grandfather of toddler who died in cruise ship fall changes plea to guilty

National

by: WESH 2

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WESH 2) —The grandfather of the 18-month-old girl who fell to her death from an open window on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in San Juan, Puerto Rico plans to plead guilty in a deal that will allow him to avoid jail time.

Salvatore Anello said in a statement released by his attorney that he took the plea deal “to try to help end part of this nightmare for my family, if possible.”

“This decision was an incredibly difficult one for Sam and the family, but because the plea agreement includes no jail time and no admission of facts, it was decided the plea deal is in the best interests of the family,” his attorney Michael Winkleman said in a statement.

Anello was charged with negligent homicide in the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand. The death occurred in July 2019 as the girl from Granger, Indiana, vacationed with her family aboard the Freedom of the Seas of Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Anello has said he did not know the window was open when he lifted Chloe to it so she could bang on the glass.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa"

Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

This Tampa Bay contestant was the first to perform on "The Voice" tonight. She nailed it, advancing to the next round.

Thumbnail for the video titled "This Tampa Bay contestant was the first to perform on "The Voice" tonight. She nailed it, advancing to the next round."

Missing jet skier found alive in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing jet skier found alive in Pasco County"

Search underway for missing jet skier, police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search underway for missing jet skier, police say"

K-9 memorial pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 memorial pkg"

Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car"

Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay"

Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss