Grandfather beaten to death in hospital, police say

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KCBS/KCAL/CNN) – A 74-year-old California grandfather is dead after he was allegedly attacked by his hospital roommate.

Long Beach Police Department have a suspect in custody, but the victim’s grieving family wants to know how this tragedy happened.

Francisco Sanchez was in a coma after police say he was beaten by another patient at College Medical Center in California.

“How does something like that happen with a hospital full of doctors and nurses and stuff?” Brandise Tessema, the daughter of patient at the hospital said.

Sanchez’s son says his father was admitted into the hospital on Jan. 31 for a bladder infection. That same day, police say another patient sharing a room with Sanchez attacked him.

The beating was so bad that Sanchez’s son described a nurse finding his father on the floor bleeding to death.

Sanchez had to be taken to another hospital where he died, investigators say.

Tessema has taken her mother to College Medical Center and cannot imagine the family’s pain.

“She actually likes this hospital. I frown upon it in a way. It is sad to see something like that happen to somebody else and no one came to help,” she said.

Police could not say how hospital staff were alerted about the altercation and what caused it, but they did arrest 37-year-old Reginald Panthier.

Sanchez’s family says they just want to know why a simple hospital trip ended in such a tragedy.

College Medical Center is cooperating with police.

Hospital spokespeople are calling it a random attack and sending their deepest sympathies to the Sanchez family.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Results Released: Fletcher Ave. said to be safer after improvement study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Results Released: Fletcher Ave. said to be safer after improvement study"

Slay It Proud: Tampa teen inspiring and teaching other black history through her brand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slay It Proud: Tampa teen inspiring and teaching other black history through her brand"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Is your watch dirty?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is your watch dirty?"

Two teens arrested for Lakeland Christmas crash that sent nine to hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two teens arrested for Lakeland Christmas crash that sent nine to hospital"

Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway"

the Vipers defensive coordinator, Jerry Glanville, wears two headsets during the game on Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers defensive coordinator, Jerry Glanville, wears two headsets during the game on Sunday"

Temporary tag toll charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temporary tag toll charges"

State Attorney's Office launching investigation into teen’s shooting death at Tampa police officer’s home

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Attorney's Office launching investigation into teen’s shooting death at Tampa police officer’s home"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer"

the Vipers starting QB, Aaron Murray, does not participate in walkthrough on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers starting QB, Aaron Murray, does not participate in walkthrough on Tuesday"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss