Google introduces fact-checking to image search

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Google is working to fight fake content.

The tech platform announced Monday that it will now highlight information from fact-checkers in image search results.

Users who conduct searches on Google Images will now see labels beneath pictures that have been flagged by third-party fact-checking organizations. It’s an expansion of a feature that is already on Google News and Google Search.

Google is using a database it helped develop with Microsoft’s Bing and the Duke Reporters’ Lab, a journalism research outfit at Duke University. The database, known as claim-review, is also heavily used by fact-checkers who have partnered with Facebook.

