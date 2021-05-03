Good Samaritan rescues infant from Maryland bay after 4-car crash

(NBC News) — An infant was rescued after a crash that left a truck dangling off the side of a bridge in Maryland Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the child was ejected from the truck during the collision, which happened on Route 90, and landed in the water below.

A quick-thinking Good Samaritan jumped over the guardrail and into the bay to rescue to the infant.

The child was flown to John Hopkins Children’s Hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Firefighters were able to secure the truck while paramedics treated multiple people on the scene.

At least seven people were trasnported to various hospitals.