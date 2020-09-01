Good Samaritan dies after human chain fails in Alabama to rescue swimmers

(WPMI) – Video captured Saturday in Fort Morgan, Alabama shows waves overtaking a human chain that had formed on the beach trying to rescue swimmers in distress, but ultimately it caused even more people to get caught up in deadly rip currents and rough surf.

Karen Graham, 54, was the first one in that chain and soon found herself in trouble.

“Someone started hollering for help and Karen took off running to help,” said Graham’s mother Laura Carrigan.

Graham, a Collierville, Tennessee resident, was staying at the Beach Club on a girls getaway trip. An air ambulance flew her to the hospital, but it was too late. Karen died trying to save others.

“She swallowed water directly in to her lungs. The doctor told her husband she actually died of a heart attack from salt build up,” said Carrigan.

The coast guard initially said it received a 911 report of a nine-year-old child swept out in the current.

Fort Morgan Assistant Fire Chief Michael Ludvigsen says, while the actions the people on the beach took are admirable, he highly discourages people to use this technique to save a swimmer in trouble.

“Don’t get me wrong, there have been times when human chains have been successful. It’s extremely dangerous. You’re putting so many more people in danger,” said Ludvigsen.

Graham’s mother says a witness told her the human chain successfully rescued two young women.