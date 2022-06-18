“Guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” an Idaho officer said minutes after fatally shooting a knife-wielding man whose family had called authorities for help because they said he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

The shooting and comments were captured on police-worn cameras, and NBC News obtained the videos through a public records request from the Lewiston Police Department. The agency reviewed the fatal shooting of Michael Trappett, 48, at his parents’ home Jan. 31 in Orofino, a town of roughly 3,100 in north Idaho.

Last month, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Cpl. Brittany Brokop’s actions were determined to be justified by the Latah County prosecuting attorney, and she returned to regular patrol duty, Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz said in a statement. She was placed on administrative leave in February.

Randall Carruth, a second deputy who shot Trappett, was also cleared by the prosecuting attorney and returned to patrol duty.

