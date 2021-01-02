Goats at South Carolina dairy farm eat discarded Christmas trees

(NBC) – Discarded Christmas trees are on the menu at a dairy goat farm in South Carolina.

It’s a different way to recycle a Christmas tree. Plus, goats are known to eat almost anything, and the trees are no exception.

They eat most of the branches down to stubs, and the trees are actually good food for the goats.

“Conifers are high in Vitamin C, and they’re green, and here, you know, it’s winter in Charleston. Everything’s dry and brown, so that is just a way for them to eat seasonal just like we do,” said Casey Price, the dairy goat farm owner.

The farm then burns what’s left of the trees and uses the ashes in their garden so nothing goes to waste.