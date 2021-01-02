LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Goats at South Carolina dairy farm eat discarded Christmas trees

National

by: NBC News Channel/WCBD

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – Discarded Christmas trees are on the menu at a dairy goat farm in South Carolina.

It’s a different way to recycle a Christmas tree. Plus, goats are known to eat almost anything, and the trees are no exception.

They eat most of the branches down to stubs, and the trees are actually good food for the goats.

“Conifers are high in Vitamin C, and they’re green, and here, you know, it’s winter in Charleston. Everything’s dry and brown, so that is just a way for them to eat seasonal just like we do,” said Casey Price, the dairy goat farm owner.

The farm then burns what’s left of the trees and uses the ashes in their garden so nothing goes to waste.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss