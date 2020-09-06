Goat sneaks inside Georgia deputy’s patrol car

National

by: WFLA/NBC

Posted: / Updated:

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA/NBC) – A sheriff’s deputy delivering civil papers in Douglas County, Georgia found quite the surprise inside her patrol car.

Bodycam video from the sheriff’s office shows when the deputy got out of her car, a goat jumped in.
In the video, you can hear the deputy make several attempts to get the goat out of the vehicle.

At one point, the deputy was knocked to the ground, but she said she wasn’t injured.

Eventually, the goat got out.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy said she typically leaves her car doors open because she’s had to retreat from vicious dogs on several occasions.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss