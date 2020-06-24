1  of  2
Breaking News
Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution
Second Florida teen dies of COVID-19, according to report
Live Now
Removal of slavery advocate statue begins in S. Carolina

GNC files for bankruptcy, will close up to 1,200 stores

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

A man leaves a GNC store, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015 in New York. Numerous store brand supplements arent what their labels claim to be, an ongoing investigation of popular herbal supplements subjected to DNA testing has found, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Tuesday. GNC, Target, Walmart and Walgreen Co. sold supplements that either couldnt be verified to contain the labeled substance or that contained ingredients not listed on the label, according to Schneiderman’s office. We stand by the quality, purity and potency of all ingredients listed on the labels of our private label products, said GNC spokeswoman Laura Brophy. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(CNN) – GNC has filed for bankruptcy and will close up to 1,200 stores.

The 85-year-old vitamin and dietary supplement company has been saddled wit nearly $1 billion of debt.

GNC faced declining sales at its brick-and-mortar locations since before the pandemic.

However, GNC said the stay-at-home orders during the pandemic had a “dramatic negative impact” on its business.

GNC will continue operating, but after clsoing 20% of its retail stores.

The company hopes to emerge from bankruptcy in the fall.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss