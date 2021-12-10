‘Give Back Box’ helping holiday shoppers donate unwanted clothes, shoes to charity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Giving back during and after this holiday season is much easier with the “Give Back Box.”

Those who shopped online for gifts and received shipping boxes are encouraged to reuse them or any other cardboard box they may have to donate clothes, shoes, accessories and jewelry in new or great condition. Lego toys in any condition are welcome as well.

Donating is easy and convenient through the Give Back Box method.

The organization offers free, downloadable shipping labels from its website to be attached to a box of donations. The box can be dropped off at either FedEx, UPS or the post office, based on the label. Pick-up by USPS can also be requested when the shipping label is downloaded from the site.

According to the company’s website, donation boxes are routed directly to the nearest participating charity organization, though monetary donors can choose a charity of their choice.

Large electronics, liquids and other items cannot be shipped. Give Back Box can also not accept glass, toys, books, sheets or any household items at this time.

More information on how to donate and the process can be found on the Give Back Box website.