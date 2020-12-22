‘Give Back Box:’ Easy way to get rid of excess holiday boxes, make a difference

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 29: A United Parcel Service logo is pictured on April 29, 2020 in New York City. Shares of United Parcel Service, UPS, dropped after the package delivery company reported their first-quarter earnings that fell below expectations. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

(WFLA) – Giving back during and after this holiday season is much easier with the “Give Back Box.”

Those who shopped online for gifts and received shipping boxes are encouraged to reuse them or any other unwanted cardboard box to donate unwanted household items, such as gently used clothing, shoes, toys, etc.

“No box left behind” is Give Back Box’s motto.

Those wishing to give back can get a prepaid shipping label from the company’s website.

Boxes can be shipped as usual from UPS or FedEx locations.

According to the company’s website, donation boxes are routed directly to the nearest participating charity organization, though monetary donors can choose a charity of their choice.

Large electronics, liquids and other items cannot be shipped.

More information on how to donate and the process can be found on the Give Back Box website.