Gisele Bündchen shares heartfelt message after Tom Brady announces retirement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gisele Bündchen is very proud of what her husband Tom Brady accomplished on the gridiron over the course of his 22-year career in the NFL, but is also looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

Hours after Brady announced his retirement from the game of football, Bündchen took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the “most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person” she has ever met.

You can read Bündchen’s full message below:

What a ride @tombrady! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees! We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.

I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.

You are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met. You never once complained over the years about all the bruises and aches and pains. You just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader there was to all your teammates.

I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!

Words can’t really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years. With all my love, Gisele.