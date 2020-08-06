Girl with autism who went missing during Isaias found dead

TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ/CNN) -Rescuers have found the body of a girl with autism after she wandered away from a Pennsylvania home while Tropical Storm Isaias was causing flooding in the area.

After a 22-hour search, the body of 5-year-old Eliza Talal was found Wednesday morning at the edge of Towamencin Creek at Fischers Park.

Police said Talal was last seen around noon Tuesday. Investigators suspect she wandered away from her home and got swept up in the creek, which borders her family’s backyard.

“We have hope until there’s no longer hope, and I can tell you that these police officers, first responders and community members searched tirelessly for Eliza,” he said.

More than 100 community volunteers, including Tiffany Tuck, searched the area for Eliza throughout the night.

“As time got on and we heard the dogs lost her scent, that’s when it really got worrisome for me,” Tuck said. “It’s hard. At least it’s closure but not the answer we were hoping for.”

Neighbor Susan Kelly shot video of the swollen creek during the storm.

“Nobody could have made it through. It was like a raging river,” she said. “Even an adult wouldn’t have – you wouldn’t even attempt to go near it. It was that bad.”

Dickinson said he had never seen flooding that bad in the area, not even when Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012.

An investigation is still underway, but authorities do not suspect foul play in the girl’s death.

