Girl Scouts appoints its first Black CEO

(CNN) – The Girl Scouts of the USA has appointed its first Black CEO.
Former Exxon-Mobil Lawyer Judith Batty is now interim CEO of GSUSA. It’s a major milestone for the Girl Scouts.
The youth leadership organization’s history included racially segregated troops in its early years.
Batty herself is a former girl scout. She started in the organization as a Brownie, grades 2-3, with her local Nassau County council in New York.
She also served two terms on the national board.
