Girl Scouts appoints its first Black CEO

(CNN) – The Girl Scouts of the USA has appointed its first Black CEO.

Former Exxon-Mobil Lawyer Judith Batty is now interim CEO of GSUSA. It’s a major milestone for the Girl Scouts.

The youth leadership organization’s history included racially segregated troops in its early years.

Batty herself is a former girl scout. She started in the organization as a Brownie, grades 2-3, with her local Nassau County council in New York.

She also served two terms on the national board.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: