Girl Scouts appoints its first Black CEO

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The Girl Scouts of the USA has appointed its first Black CEO.

Former Exxon-Mobil Lawyer Judith Batty is now interim CEO of GSUSA. It’s a major milestone for the Girl Scouts.

The youth leadership organization’s history included racially segregated troops in its early years.

Batty herself is a former girl scout. She started in the organization as a Brownie, grades 2-3, with her local Nassau County council in New York.

She also served two terms on the national board.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss