STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Police took an ice cream truck driver into custody on Sunday after he allegedly drove off with a 10-year-old girl in his truck, officials said.

Around 4:40 p.m., the girl’s mom called 911. She told police her daughter had reported being abducted.

Earlier in the day, the girl went to a deli at Forest Avenue and Harbor road, where she encountered a man who made her get into an ice cream truck, according to the preliminary investigation.

She was able to get out of the truck near Union Avenue and Richmond Terrace, about a mile away. The girl used a passerby’s cellphone to call her mother.

Police canvassed the area and located the ice cream truck and the driver. No additional information has been released.