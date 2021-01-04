Giant US flag hung in downtown Nashville to honor first responders of Christmas explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFLA/AP) — The Nashville Fire Department hung a giant American flag to honor the first responders who responded to the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas.

Police were responding to a report of shots fired Friday when they encountered the RV blaring a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes. Suddenly the warning stopped, and “Downtown” started playing.

The RV exploded shortly afterward, sending black smoke and flames billowing from the heart of downtown Nashville’s tourist scene, an area packed with honky-tonks, restaurants and shops.

Six Nashville police officers were recognized by Metro Nashville Police for evacuating people and saving lives before the explosion.

Nashville Fire Department personnel hung the giant American flag Monday to “honor all the first responders including the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department who responded to the Christmas tragedy.”

