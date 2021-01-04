LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Giant US flag hung in downtown Nashville to honor first responders of Christmas explosion

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nashville Fire Department hangs flag in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFLA/AP) — The Nashville Fire Department hung a giant American flag to honor the first responders who responded to the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas.

Police were responding to a report of shots fired Friday when they encountered the RV blaring a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes. Suddenly the warning stopped, and “Downtown” started playing.

The RV exploded shortly afterward, sending black smoke and flames billowing from the heart of downtown Nashville’s tourist scene, an area packed with honky-tonks, restaurants and shops.

Six Nashville police officers were recognized by Metro Nashville Police for evacuating people and saving lives before the explosion.

Nashville Fire Department personnel hung the giant American flag Monday to “honor all the first responders including the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department who responded to the Christmas tragedy.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss