Getting back at an ex on V-Day? Name a bug after them and feed it to an animal at the zoo

by: Billy Gates, KXAN

In this Monday, March 16, 2015 photo, a camper holds a Madagascar hissing cockroach during the Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA spring kids camp in Phoenix. Thousands of youngsters from 6 to 17 will attend similar summer camps this year at hundreds of animal shelters across the country. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Need a way to get revenge (sort of) on an ex? The San Antonio Zoo has an option for you.

The “Cry Me a Cockroach” event on Valentine’s Day offers people the chance to name a cockroach after someone who, perhaps, you didn’t end on good terms with.

You will be able to name a cockroach after your ex, and we will serve it up as a snack to one of our animals for only $5.

If being named after a cockroach wasn’t bad enough, You can even name a rat after your ex, and the zoo will feed it to a reptile for $25! Maybe it’ll heal some of those old wounds, and you can be proud of yourself for handling it like an adult.

If you’re on the opposite side and love the one you’re with, the zoo has that taken care of, too.

You and your valentine can eat dinner next to the hippos (seriously) at the Wild at Heart Valentine’s Dinner. It’s a four-course, gourmet meal that comes with a choice of red or white wine. It’s a 21-and-over event.

Reservations for the dinner can be made here.

The El Paso Zoo held a similar event last year. They let people name cockroaches after people, and then released them into a meerkat habitat and the meerkats took care of the rest.

