Get paid $1,234 to watch your favorite childhood films

TAMPA (WFLA) -With Ghostbusters back in theaters and another Indiana Jones on the way, there’s never been a better time to indulge in the movies that shaped your youth.

USDish will supply your five chosen movies, leaving you with the enviable task of watching them all from the comfort of your couch and getting paid for your time too.

One lucky applicant will win $1,234 as part of the epic movie marathon as well as a swag bag worth $350 which will include personalized candy from the decade you were born.

After watching all of your chosen films, you’ll be expected to fill out a report comparing your experience of each movie now with what it was like seeing it as a child.

You’ll have until Dec. 17 to complete your trip down nostalgia lane. You have a better chance of being selected if you submit a video in your application, so keep that in mind when you apply.