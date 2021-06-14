Georgia supermarket cashier shot to death, deputy wounded in mask dispute: sheriff

(NEXSTAR) – A man shot and killed an employee at a Georgia supermarket Monday afternoon after a dispute over wearing a mask, authorities say.

The shooting happened at the Big Bear Supermarket in DeKalb County just after 1 p.m., Sheriff Melody Maddox told reporters.

“There was some confrontation, an argument … in reference to the wearing of a mask,” Sheriff Maddox said. “At which time the subject pulled out a weapon and shot the cashier.” The store employee, who hasn’t been identified, was killed in the shooting.

One of several people in the store at the time of the shooting was a 30-year DeKalb County police veteran now working with the sheriff’s office, Maddox said, who shot the suspect. The deputy was also struck two times but was wearing a bulletproof vest, which Maddox said likely saved his life.

The suspect was hit “a couple of times” Maddox said and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but his condition wasn’t released.

The deputy is being treated at Atlanta Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact timeline and events that led up to the triple shooting, Maddox said Monday afternoon.