Georgia shooting witness says he’s getting threats

A man who says he recorded the cellphone video of the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery said he’s received death threats.

Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23 while out for a run in Brunswick, Georgia.

Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were arrested last week, more than two months later, after video of the shooting appeared online and provoked outrage.

The two men, a white father and son, told police they chased Arbery, who was black, because they believed he matched the appearance of a burglary suspect caught on surveillance video.

William R. Bryan is identified as a witness in the police report taken after Arbery’s shooting. He has not been charged. “I am not feeling safe at all. I haven’t felt safe in at least three to five days now,” Bryan said in an interview that aired Monday on WJAX-TV in Jacksonville, Florida. “If that’s what they want to do was scare me, they’ve scared me.”

“I had nothing to do with it,” Bryan also said.

“I truthfully need to be cleared of this because I had nothing to do with it. I’m trying to get my life back to normal and it’s been smeared for the last week.”

Bryan described the emotional impact of seeing the shooting. “Complete shock. I’ve never been involved in anything like that before. Complete shock. I didn’t know how to feel. Never done it. Never seen it.”

Bryan was asked what he would say to Arbery’s family.

I’m very very sorry for your loss. I don’t know what else to say and I know there’s nothing else I can say. I’m very sorry for your loss.”

WJAX-TV reports that Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough (Goff), would not let him answer certain questions, including why he was driving behind Arbery and videotaping in the moments leading up to the shooting.

“My client was responding to what he saw, which was someone in the community that he did not know being followed by a vehicle that he recognized,” Gough said.

LATEST STORIES: