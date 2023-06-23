TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Georgia police department is under fire after images circulated of officers using a Black man’s photo for target practice, NBC reported.

The Villa Rica Police Department located just outside of Atlanta is now under investigation after posting the images on Facebook on Saturday. Participants were seen aiming their guns at a life-sized photo of a Black man.

The photos have since been removed and the department released a statement of apology on Tuesday following the incident.

“The Villa Rica Police Department strives to be conscious of how our relationship with our community members has a direct impact on our effectiveness within the community we serve. This includes our stance on being equitable to all people regardless of their human diversity factors.”

According to NBC, Villa Rica’s chief of police, Michale Mansour, said the targets they used in the firearms class depicted realistic humans that were part of a package of people from various ethnic groups.

“It was never our intention to be insensitive, inflammatory, or offensive to anyone. However, we respect the honest opinions of our fellow citizens and apologize for any offense we may have caused. We invite everyone to attend one of our next citizen firearms classes and share in a positive experience along side us,” they said in the post.

Villa Rica’s Mayor has launched an investigation into the police department.